Ralph A. "Andy" Andreasen, 94, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wesley Willows. Ralph was born on May 10, 1926 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Ralph M. J. and Lilian (Polanek) Andreasen. Ralph married Phyllis Johnson on May 26, 1951 and she preceded him in death in 1997. Ralph was an Army veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He worked for Barber-Greene in Aurora, IL as a Civil Engineer and then as Vice-President before his retirement. He was a member of the West Aurora School Board, an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his daughters and their families: Karen Bergquist and her sons: Ryan Murphy (Jennie) and their children Connor, Camryn and McKenzie; Adam Murphy (Miki); daughter Kris Bernier (Mike) and their sons: Evan Bernier (Catherine) and their children Dominic and Eliana; Quinn Bernier. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.Cremation rites have been accorded and Inurnment will be at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery in Elgin, IL with Military Honors.