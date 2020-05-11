James Crabb
James Kenneth Crabb, age 75, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5, 1944, in Hartford, Maryland, to Gaither and Emma Blevins Crabb. Mr. Crabb was a SP-5/E-5 US Army Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam and served on the DMZ Line in Korea. He was a member of Stony Ridge Baptist Church. James was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous brothers and sisters. James is survived by his wife, Alice Wilcox Crabb; daughters, Michelle Greene and spouse Kevin, Amber Johnson and spouse Michael, all of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Cameron Greene, Caroline Greene, Chasity Johnson, Noah Johnson, Isabella Johnson; and his canine companion, Gypsy Crabb. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9956. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com

Published in The Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
