1/1
Alejandro Contreras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alejandro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alejandro Contreras

El Paso - It is with great sorrow that we inform friends and loved ones of the passing of Mr. Alejandro Contreras. Mr. Contreras became a well respected REALTOR in the Southwest Region, particularly in El Paso. Years of experience led him to becoming a member and leader of the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS where he served as the President of the association in 2019 . His expertise even led to his involvement in Texas Association of REALTORS, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the National Association of REALTORS.

Mr. Contreras is survived by his five children, Adriana Contreras Arzola, Alexandro Contreras, Eduardo Alejandro Contreras, Kimberly Ann Contreras and Jackelyn Contreras, as well as his only grandchild, Ricardo Alexandro Contreras.

In his memory, please consider donating to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved