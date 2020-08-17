Anita Luna
Anita Luna
December 30, 1935 - August 15, 2020
Maria "Anita" Luna passed away from advanced Alzheimer's disease in El Paso, Texas on Saturday August 15, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on December 30, 1935. Her parents were Manuel Castro, Natalia Martinez, and her stepmother Maria Castro. Anita was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School (a member of the National Honor Society) in El Paso, and started her professional career working for the El Paso Police Department as a secretarial and administrative assistant. Later, after losing her sight partially to an illness, she served as the Assistant Director of the El Paso Lighthouse for the Blind, and it was while working there that she met her husband, Hector (Tati) Manuel Luna, with whom she recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. Anita was a graceful and kind-hearted person, a devoted wife and an endearing and selfless mom to her "five boys": Hector Martin (Tatito), David Manuel (Davi), Marco Humberto (Popi), Miguel Angel (Mickey), and Ricardo Alberto (Ricky). In addition to spending cherished time with her loved ones, she enjoyed bowling, cooking traditional Mexican cuisine (her chile rellenos were divine), and spending time outdoors watering her yard and enjoying the sunsets. She particularly loved music, especially Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and above all, listening to her husband play the guitar and sing romantic songs that he would compose for her, such as "Maria Ana". Anita was known by all for her generous heart and her caring spirit, and she was never happier than when she had her whole family together with her. She always had a radiant smile for everyone, a quick wit, and charming laugh especially for silly jokes. In her dedication to her family, her friends, her church, and her community, Anita always cared for others before herself. She faithfully sacrificed much to always ensure her boys were happy, in good health, well-grounded ethically, and educated. "Our mom was an angel who incessantly prayed to her "celestial court" for our welfare and good standing in life but especially during our sickness, outings at night, trips, studies at university, raising our own children, and to be benevolent citizens in our communities," said her sons. "We all miss her dearly, but will love her eternally." She is survived by her husband Hector Luna, five sons Hector Luna(Elsa Luna), David Luna(Jennifer Luna), Marco Luna (Claudia Almeraz), Miguel Luna (Julie Luna), Ricardo Luna. Ten grandchildren (Jacqueline Luna, Cristina Luna, Gracie Luna, Mia Luna, Nicole Luna, Maxine Luna, Melissa Luna, Ashley Luna, Ricardo Luna, Matthew Luna, one great-grandchild, Brooklynn Luna), and her brother Jose (Joe) Castro. She was a devout Roman Catholic and attended Our Lady of the Light for decades. She will be cremated and a celebration of her life will occur one beautiful day in the future when all her family and friends can gather to celebrate. Information on rosary service at San Jose Funeral Home and an opportunity to share reflections, memories, and prayers for Anita is available through her online memorial page on forevermissed.com
. While Anita loved flowers, the family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). Mom, we share a last Martini in our loving memory of you as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and a beautiful person to all. Salud! Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with scripture service at 6:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East