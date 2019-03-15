Arnulfo "Arno" "Fo" Vasquez



El Paso - September 3, 1927-February 24, 2019



Arnulfo Vasquez passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Texas Western (UTEP). Later he attended UT Austin School of Pharmacy in 1952, at the time when UT had few Hispanics and over his 47 year career as a Pharmacist, Arnulfo served thousands of El Paso families and always whistled while he worked. Customers who didn't know his name, recognized his whistling. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved being a Longhorn, pharmacist, enjoyed music, especially jazz. Arnulfo was a proud, loving husband and father and his greatest joy was his family, but his heart was broken after the loss of his daughter, Loretta "Lori" in 1998. He won over his wife Ruth of 57 years who survives him along with their other children; Diana (Bryan), Andy (Eileen), Pat (Marissa), Felicia, seven grandchildren; sisters, Alicia Prado (Armando) and Ophelia Reyes. By age 91, one loses many friends but he is survived by his childhood pal and lifelong friend, Pete Herrera (Toni).We believe Dad is perfect again with no breathing difficulties, whistling again and reunited with Lori; parents; Hipolito and Romualda Vasquez and good friends. Arnulfo was grateful beyond words for his caregiver, Ruth, his wife; pulmonologist, Dr. Jaime Quesada and the assistance from Lincare and Encompass Hospice. Visitation will be held March 17th from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Memorial mass will be March 18th at 11:00am at St. Raphael Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Look up "Arnulfo Vasquez" underwww.dignitymemorial.com for more details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , St. Vincent de Paul or Encompass Hospice. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 15, 2019