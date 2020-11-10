Daniel Patrick Langan
El Paso - Daniel Patrick Langan, 58, November 6th 2020
Daniel P. Langan, 58, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020.
Daniel was born to John and Frances Langan in Saint Louis, MO on November 24, 1961. He graduated from Riverview Gardens in 1980, later entering Army active duty in 1984 as a licensed vocational nurse.
After discharging from the Army in 2004, Daniel earned his associate degree in nursing and worked for William Beaumont Army Medical Center for 16 years. Daniel was dedicated to helping others. He loved to golf, fly remote controlled helicopters, work on his beloved car, and his nightly 2am snack of milk and cookies or cereal.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; John and Frances Langan. He leaves behind his wife of 7 years Henrike Langan, son; Sean Langan, stepdaughter; Christina Gullickson and granddaughter Jaylee.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Daniel from 1:00pm- 4:00pm followed by a Prayer Service to begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.SunsetFuneralHomes.net