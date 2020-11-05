David ApodacaEl Paso - El Paso - David Apodaca, 70, loving husband and father has gone to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lucy Gandara Apodaca and his daughter, Anna Apodaca Gomez (Andrew), his brothers, Albert, Daniel, Michael, Antonio, Guillermo, Rene Montes (Cookie), Javier Gandara (Virginia), Jose L. Gandara (Gloria), Cruz Gandara (Cecilia), Salvador Gandara (Dora), Jaime Gandara (Susana), Ruben Gandara and sisters Carmen Teresa Apodaca and Maria Elena Sanchez; many godchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son David Apodaca Jr., his parents Jorge and Olga Apodaca and his brother Jorge. David, a born and raised El Pasoan, was a devoted husband and father who was loved and cherished. Our hearts are broken and he will be missed eternally, until we meet again, love you Pop. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020, from 400 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. followed by an Interment at Mt Carmel on Wednesday November 11, 2020.