1/1
David Apodaca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Apodaca

El Paso - El Paso - David Apodaca, 70, loving husband and father has gone to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lucy Gandara Apodaca and his daughter, Anna Apodaca Gomez (Andrew), his brothers, Albert, Daniel, Michael, Antonio, Guillermo, Rene Montes (Cookie), Javier Gandara (Virginia), Jose L. Gandara (Gloria), Cruz Gandara (Cecilia), Salvador Gandara (Dora), Jaime Gandara (Susana), Ruben Gandara and sisters Carmen Teresa Apodaca and Maria Elena Sanchez; many godchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son David Apodaca Jr., his parents Jorge and Olga Apodaca and his brother Jorge. David, a born and raised El Pasoan, was a devoted husband and father who was loved and cherished. Our hearts are broken and he will be missed eternally, until we meet again, love you Pop. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020, from 400 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. followed by an Interment at Mt Carmel on Wednesday November 11, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Interment
Mt Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved