Denise Matthews, nee Pinkman, passed away January 10, 2020. She was 67. She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Matthews.

Born December 9, 1952, in a U.S. Army hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. She was the daughter of Lt. Col. (Army) Woodrow and Kathleen Pinkman and the sister of Sari (Jerry) Keilman. The family lived on Staten Island and in New Jersey and Connecticut before coming to El Paso, where she graduated from Irvin High School in 1970. She later graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Denise returned to El Paso performing in many amateur theater productions. During the production of Witness for the Prosecution, she met and later married Jack Matthews. The two were involved in over 60 plays in El Paso. Her favorite was The Wizard of Oz, which also starred Boomer, Denise and Jack's dog.

Denise is also survived by Jack's children Scott (Bren), Sheila (Randy) and Laurie as well as his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was a loving aunt of Michael, John (Dana), Joe (Erin), Thomas and Patrick Keilman, and a great aunt of Ian and Julia Keilman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
