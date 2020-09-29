1/1
Estela Denise Pacillas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Estela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Estela Denise Pacillas

On September 24th, Denise Pacillas, loving daughter, sister and aunt passed away. She will be remembered for her work ethic, loyalty to her family and Catholic faith. Denise was active in the community and served on many boards such as the Humane Society of El Paso, Second Chance Wildlife and many others. She enjoyed dancing, being with family, friends and her beloved pets. Denise was a proud Eastwood graduate and often enjoyed reuniting with fellow classmates from her class. She is survived by Yvette Nelson (sister) John, Michelle Carrasco (sister) and Raul Pacillas Jr (brother) and nieces and nephew.

She is preceded in death by father Raul Pacillas, mother Estela Gamboa and brother n law George Carrasco Jr.

Until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Hope and/or Elara Caring Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved