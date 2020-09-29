Estela Denise PacillasOn September 24th, Denise Pacillas, loving daughter, sister and aunt passed away. She will be remembered for her work ethic, loyalty to her family and Catholic faith. Denise was active in the community and served on many boards such as the Humane Society of El Paso, Second Chance Wildlife and many others. She enjoyed dancing, being with family, friends and her beloved pets. Denise was a proud Eastwood graduate and often enjoyed reuniting with fellow classmates from her class. She is survived by Yvette Nelson (sister) John, Michelle Carrasco (sister) and Raul Pacillas Jr (brother) and nieces and nephew.She is preceded in death by father Raul Pacillas, mother Estela Gamboa and brother n law George Carrasco Jr.Until we meet again.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Hope and/or Elara Caring Hospice.