Georgette Frances Garcia-KaufmannEl Paso - Georgette Frances Garcia-Kaufmann, an assistant attorney general and life-long resident of El Paso, TX, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at age 50.She was born in El Paso on May 21, 1970, the daughter of the late George E Garcia and Gloria Garcia (nee Castaneda).She is survived by her spouse, Daniel , son Connor George, age 17, mother Gloria Garcia and many loving aunts and uncles and cousins.Georgette graduated from Loretto Academy and attended the University of Rochester, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English.It was at the U of R where she met her husband Daniel Kaufmann. They married shortly after graduation in 1998, and recently celebrated their22nd Anniversary on November 13th, 2020.Together Georgette (Gigi) and her husband Daniel attended and graduated from Chicago-Kent College of Law with aJuris Doctorate (JD) in 1998. Gigi was an assistant attorney general with the Office of Attorney General Child Support Division in El Paso since 2013.She represented the state in court cases involving the establishment and enforcement of child support.Gigi was a devoted wife and mother and a deeply spiritual lady who attended church regularly.She was a lifelong lover of animals, owning two cats, Tat and Peanut, and feeding and caring for the many outdoor stray cats that found their way into her backyard.She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, having an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.She loved to travel and enjoyed family cruises to Alaska and other exotic locations, as well as driving all over Texas to watch her son compete for Salle De Long Fencing School.A funeral service is being scheduled for Sunday, November 22nd with burial at Evergreen Cemetery East in El Paso on Monday, November 23rd.Due to Covid 19 these restricted events will remain private.Flower donations may be sent to Funeraria Del Angel on Montana Street, El Paso.Memorial donations may be sent in Georgette's name to St. Josephs Catholic Church on Travis Street in El Paso.The family appreciates all of the prayers and concerns extended to us during this time.