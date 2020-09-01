1/1
Gilbert Abel "Gibby" Mendez
Gilbert Abel Mendez "Gibby"

El Paso - GILBERT ABEL MENDEZ Jr. "GIBBY" entered into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 62. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and will be greatly missed. He was a quality engineer in the medical manufacturing industry for many years. He also was the owner of the Science Lab for many years. He is survived by his parents Belgica and Gilbert Mendez Sr., his loving wife Yolanda Giner Mendez, his beloved children; Carolina Analis Mendez, Alejandro Filiberto Mendez, his beloved siblings Diana Mendez Bulko (Michael), Belinda Isabel Acosta (Jose), his fur children Cody and Abigail and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas 4000 for Cancer to his daughter, Carolina Mendez. In the summer of 2021, she will be biking from Austin TX, to Anchorage AK, in 70 days to raise money, awareness, and hope in the fight against cancer. The link to donate is below:

https://www.texas4000.org/rider/2021/unassigned/carolina-mendez/






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
