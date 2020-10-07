Herbert P. Bustillos Jr.El Paso, Texas - Heriberto Padilla Bustillos Jr., "Herbert", "Herb", "Buster", "Junior", 82, peacefully passed away from this life into the waiting arms of his wife Carmen and his guardian angel, Mark Angel, on October 5, 2020, in El Paso, TX. Herb was born on October 9, 1937 to Heriberto Palacios Bustillos and Esther Provencio Padilla. He married Carmen Porras in Rockville, MD, on June 30, 1981.He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen, on November 22, 2009. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Heri and Esther. Those left to honor his memory include sons, Peter Bustillos, Georgetown, TX and Michael Bustillos (Kathy), El Paso; daughter Teri Bustillos O'Connor (Randy), El Paso; grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Kelley, Joseph and Noel. He is also survived by his sister Connie, brother Raymundo (Lucy), sisters-in-law Rachel Arreola (Hector), Molly Gonzales (Robert), Evangelina Macias, and Matthew Porras, and brother-in-law Ralph Porras (Mary Ann).Herb and his deceased wife, Carmen, were life-long Christians. Herb was a devout Catholic. Herb worked and retired as an Operations Research Systems Analyst at White Sands Missile Range, NM and in Washington, DC; also worked as an instructor at Dolphin Terrace Elementary School, at Cathedral High School and at El Paso Community College, Downtown and Valle Verde campuses, where he taught Physics and Math. He was particularly proud of being mentor for 'at risk' Elementary School Students and part of a Mentor Program in the Ysleta Independence School District and of being co-founder of the Mexican American Engineers and Scientists, MAES Chapter of El Paso in 1984. He was elected National Vice President of MAES in 1985. He held many National Committee Chairman Positions and lastly, became MAES National President in 1990.We thank Manny Padilla, Connie Bustillos and Bea Longo for sustaining Herb's spiritual health by bringing him the Holy Eucharist weekly at his home. Special thanks to Elva Rede, his wonderful Chef; to Norma Cervera, owner of Footprints Home Health, his nurse, Elizabeth and Physical Therapy Assistants: Berry, Bertha and Erica, but most especially to Ruben Martinez, who was his last and best PTA, and special thanks to Zynnia Torres.