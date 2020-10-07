1/1
Herbert P. Bustillos Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert P. Bustillos Jr.

El Paso, Texas - Heriberto Padilla Bustillos Jr., "Herbert", "Herb", "Buster", "Junior", 82, peacefully passed away from this life into the waiting arms of his wife Carmen and his guardian angel, Mark Angel, on October 5, 2020, in El Paso, TX. Herb was born on October 9, 1937 to Heriberto Palacios Bustillos and Esther Provencio Padilla. He married Carmen Porras in Rockville, MD, on June 30, 1981.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen, on November 22, 2009. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Heri and Esther. Those left to honor his memory include sons, Peter Bustillos, Georgetown, TX and Michael Bustillos (Kathy), El Paso; daughter Teri Bustillos O'Connor (Randy), El Paso; grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Kelley, Joseph and Noel. He is also survived by his sister Connie, brother Raymundo (Lucy), sisters-in-law Rachel Arreola (Hector), Molly Gonzales (Robert), Evangelina Macias, and Matthew Porras, and brother-in-law Ralph Porras (Mary Ann).

Herb and his deceased wife, Carmen, were life-long Christians. Herb was a devout Catholic. Herb worked and retired as an Operations Research Systems Analyst at White Sands Missile Range, NM and in Washington, DC; also worked as an instructor at Dolphin Terrace Elementary School, at Cathedral High School and at El Paso Community College, Downtown and Valle Verde campuses, where he taught Physics and Math. He was particularly proud of being mentor for 'at risk' Elementary School Students and part of a Mentor Program in the Ysleta Independence School District and of being co-founder of the Mexican American Engineers and Scientists, MAES Chapter of El Paso in 1984. He was elected National Vice President of MAES in 1985. He held many National Committee Chairman Positions and lastly, became MAES National President in 1990.

We thank Manny Padilla, Connie Bustillos and Bea Longo for sustaining Herb's spiritual health by bringing him the Holy Eucharist weekly at his home. Special thanks to Elva Rede, his wonderful Chef; to Norma Cervera, owner of Footprints Home Health, his nurse, Elizabeth and Physical Therapy Assistants: Berry, Bertha and Erica, but most especially to Ruben Martinez, who was his last and best PTA, and special thanks to Zynnia Torres.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved