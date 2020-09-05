1/1
Jose Luna
{ "" }
Jose Luna

El Paso - Jose Luna was born May 5th, 1956 and passed away August 28, 2020.

He was Son of Rosaura and Raymundo Luna. He had 7 beloved siblings. He is survived by his loving Wife of 46 years. Together they had 3 children: Carolina, Jose and Stacey Luna. He had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He graduated from Bowie HS in 1974 and joined the army was stationed at Fort Bliss. Jose was a devoted Catholic, a strong, loving, supportive father and grandfather who sacrificed for his family. He taught all his children strong morals, respect and the importance of integrity. Jose will be dearly missed ...Until we meet again but ONCE A LUNA, ALWAYS A LUNA.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
