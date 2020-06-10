Margaret I. MulliganEl Paso - MulliganMargaret I. Mulligan passed away June 4th, 2020 at the age of 83. She was an El Paso resident for 60 years. She was born in Underwood, Iowa in 1936 to the late Herman and Dolly Claussen. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954 Margaret moved to El Paso with her job as a bookkeeper at Schneider Pontiac where she met her future husband Edward Mulligan. They were married for over 50 years and together formed a successful construction business. Margaret was very creative and enjoyed cooking, sports, knitting, and crafts like crochet. She even made a doll house for her nieces, which they enjoyed for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, brother-in-law Bill Mulligan, sister Shirley Runte, Floyd Claussen, and sister-in-laws Ann Claussen and Jo Ann Mulligan. She is survived by her twin sister Marjorie DeBoer, sister Barbra Henry, and sister in law Amie Woodruff. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home West Friday June 12th, 2020 at 11 am with pastor Robert Nickell presiding.