Mary V. LightbournEl Paso - Mary Villalobos Lightbourn, 84 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 11/8/20. Mary was a gentle soul with a generous heart. She was a loving and supportive wife and a completely selfless mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. Now she belongs to heaven, free from all pain.She was preceded in death by her Eduardo G. Lightbourn, her husband of 58 of years, her parents Gustavo and Maria Villalobos, brother Fernando Villalobos and sister Marcella Lugo. She is survived by Gustavo Villalobos(brother), Vickie Lightbourn(sister), Frank Villalobos(brother) and Jesse Villalobos(brother). Children include Edward James, Lawrence(Cathy), Laura Lopez, Michael(Tina) and Linda Ruiz(Javier), grandchildren Elena, Edward, Victoria Gallegos(Adam), Christopher, Sarah, Joshua(Megan), Gabrielle, Megan, Tony, Matthew, Nicholas and Max and great-grandchildren Amerie and Abrielle Gallegos.Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Martin Funeral Home (3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903). A rosary will be held on Monday, November 16th 2020 at 6:30 PM at the same location. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th 2020 at 10:00 AM at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th 2020 at the Evergreen Alameda Cemetery (4301 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905).