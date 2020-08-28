1/
McClellan "Bud" Harris Iii
McClellan "Bud" Harris III

El Paso - McClellan "Bud" Harris, III

On August 19, 2020 the world lost a great husband, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Bud was the Life of the Party, King of Karaoke, Captain of the Balboa Duffy, MVP of The Toddler Air Toss, Friend to All on the Boardwalk, Dedicated to Dancefloor Dazzle, Creator of Levity, Instigator of Laughter, Champion of Listening, and Chief Chopper of Culinary Delights. There was no end to his value and talents.

Bud Harris had a long and successful career with Golden State Water Company where he served as the Executive Vice President. He valiantly made the early morning drive into the city so he and his wife could be close to the ocean that they loved so much. He was a great father to his fur babies, Michon and Marley. He cared for them with a tenderness palpable to all in the room. The memory of this gentleman's constant commitment to kindness and humor is a blessing to those who knew and loved him.

Bud was born May 17, 1952 in Liberal, Kansas. Eldest of two sons to McClellan Harris, Jr. and Mary Harris. He was a graduate of Andress High School and earned his MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Bud is survived by the love of his life for 32 years, Kathie Amstater Harris, her sister Susan Amstater Schwartz, her brother, Rick Amstater and wife Judy Amstater. His nephew, Clifford Harris and his wife, Patty Harris and their sons, James Patrick Welker and Dakota Harris. Clifford's stepbrother, Tony, and his wife Nevada Wagner of Colorado City, Texas. He was "Uncle Bud" to Sam and Max Schwartz, Sienna and Milan Schwartz, Tania and Scott Schwartz, Emma and Douglas Schwartz, Jessica Amstater-Lane and Jay Lane and their children, Jack and Olivia Amstater - Lane of Dallas, Texas and Joe and Cameron Amstater of Brooklyn, New York and their children, Stuart and Evelyn.

Bud's interment service was officiated by Rabbi Ben Zeidman on August 26, 2020 at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery with love by his immediate family and friends. The family would be honored by any donation to the charity of your choice.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
