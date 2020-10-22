1/1
Regino Enriquez Sr.
1948 - 2020
Regino Enriquez Sr.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Regino Enriquez Sr, age 72, educator, beloved husband, father, and grandfather; he passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020.

Regino was born on September 18, 1948, in Flores, Chihuahua, Mexico.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Bertha Enriquez and their children: Regino Enriquez jr, Enrique Enriquez, Hector Enriquez, and Isela Enriquez, and their grandchildren, Darlina Enriquez, Julian Enriquez, Mia Enriquez, Amanda Enriquez, Ava Enriquez, Eli Enriquez, and Amaia Enriquez.

Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle El Paso, TX 79938

Rosary 7:30 pm

Interment is for immediate family only.




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
OCT
25
Rosary
07:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
