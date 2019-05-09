Arthur "Art" Lewis Hoelscher, 77, a lifelong resident of Warren County, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake Saint Louis.



Art was born July 21, 1941, at his mother's home. He was married to Linda Lee Plaggenberg May 21, 1960, in Warrenton. To this union four children were born: Arvel, Artie, Jack and Bobby. Art worked as a farmer. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. Art loved spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.



Art is survived by his mother, Ruby Blake, Warrenton; his significant other, Corine Williams; his children, Arvel Hoelscher, Warrenton, Jack Hoelscher and wife Angela, Camdenton, and Bobby Hoelscher and wife Gail, Warrenton; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Irene Bush and Teresa Teson; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, and one son, Artie Hoelscher.



A celebration of life was held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A memorial service followed at noon, also at the funeral home.



Burial will be at a later date.



Memorial donations to the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.