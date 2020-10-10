1/1
Betty J. Gustafson Green
1924 - 2020
Betty J. Gustafson Green (Covert), 96, Pacific, formerly of St. Louis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Imogene Covert (Barree); her first husband, Lennard B. Gustafson; her second husband, James R. Green Sr.; two sons, Benjamin G. Gustafson and Charles Gustafson; and her three brothers, Robert Jr., Charles and Edward.

Betty is survived by her nine children, John (Donna), Patti Cadenbach, MaryJo (Ron) Grau, Michael (Vicki), Mark (Lin), Thomas (Debbie), Theodore, Joseph (Jeri), and Ann (Jeff) Hayden; 20 grandchildren, Kelly (Andy) Butcher, Karen (Brian) Blonder, Christopher (Jesse) Gustafson, David (Kelly) Spangler, Karen Spangler, Melissa Sanders, Alexander (Michelle) Hayden, Nicholas (Kimberly) Hayden, Hannah Hayden, Veronica, Catherine, Sean, Amy, Blaine, Jason (Jessica), Jesse (Lisa), Theodore (Roxanne), Benjamin Jr., Eric and Kaylee Gustafson; and 17 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Alexis, Brandon, Hazel, Rowen, Clayton, Shane, Colton, Carson, Christian, Jordan, Morgan, Victoria, Zachary, Kolin and Chloe.

Betty was a devoted wife and dear mother to her 11 children. She was a beautiful, compassionate person. She never met a stranger. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly. Fly high "Cookie" Grandma!

Visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral Mass was held at St. James Church, Catawissa, Thursday, Sept. 24.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 9, 2020
I will always remember the beautiful smile you always gave to everyone around, your devotion to God and your love for your family ....love you aunt Betty ❤
Tina
Family
October 9, 2020
Ann Hayden
Daughter
