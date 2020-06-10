Donald G. Hearst, 83, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.



Don was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Prim, Ark., to Ralph and Inez, nee Collins, Hearst. He grew up in Pacific. When he was 16, he started working at Pacific Box Factory. On May 3, 1960, he married Bernice Griffin. Don served in the Army during the Berlin Conflict, between 1960 and 1962. In 1965, he started at Chrysler in Fenton, where he worked for 30 years.



He loved fishing, hunting and working on things. He also loved playing cards. He played a mean game of pinochle and loved to take the bid even if he didn't have the meld to go with it. He spent many weekends playing cards with family and friends, and spent many hours working in his shed fixing and tinkering with things. Don taught all of his kids how to work on cars, even his very uninterested daughter. The kids weren't even allowed to get behind the driver's wheel until they knew how to do certain things with the car. He loved his family, and he would do anything to help. He always had a smile for every one of them and made sure they knew they were his favorite. And, he had a way of making you believe you truly were his favorite. He loved his garden and always was very proud to show off the first tomato of the year. He even had a standing bet with several people that he would have the first.



Mr. Hearst is survived by his wife, Bernice, Villa Ridge; four sons, Donald Hearst and wife Elena, St. Clair, Danny Hearst and wife Dina, Pacific, Denny Hearst and wife Kathy, Warren, Mich., and Doug Hearst and wife Dessi, Chesapeake, Va.; one daughter, Diane Burke and husband Edward, Washington; and 10 grandchildren, Andrea Kitzmiller, Andrew Hearst, Daniel Hearst, Olesya Stadnichuk, Danny Hearst, Annabelle Burke, Rowan Hearst, Charlie Burke, Emma Burke and Ethan Hearst. Don also is survived by three greatgrandchildren, Jade, Jackson and Isabelle.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Inez Hearst; his twin brother, Delmer; his sisters, Emma Goss, Helen Littrel, Dovie West, Mary Briggs and Peggy Maronie; and brothers, Loyal Hearst, John D. Hearst and Ralph Hearst.



Visitation for Donald Hearst was scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mark Bozada officiating.



Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.



Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store