Eleanor Catherine Hellebusch, nee Gildehaus, 87, Washington, passed away at her home Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born March 26, 1933, in Washington, to August and Dorothy, nee Koch, Gildehaus. Eleanor grew up in Washington, and was united in marriage to Sylvester Hellebusch Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Washington, and their marriage was blessed with six children. Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Washington. She had a good sense of humor to the very end.



Those left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her six children, Bonnie McKnight and husband Mike, Gerald, Doreen Hellebusch, Neal Hellebusch and wife Mary Ellen, all of Washington, Donna Kuchem and husband Rich, Augusta, Lori Kleekamp and husband Randy, Marthasville, and Rick Hellebusch and partner Jerry Purvis, Indianapolis, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Edith Holdmeyer, Washington; two brothers, Don Gildehaus and wife Jean, Washington, and Jerome Gildehaus and wife Pat, Krakow; four sisters-in-law, Bernice Kopp and husband Herb, Sister Linda Marie Hellebusch, SSND, Ruth Ann Lamke, and Celeste Highberg and husband Bob; one brother-in-law, Larry Hellebusch and wife Julie; one nephew; nieces; other relatives and friends.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sylvester Hellebusch, and her parents, August and Dorothy Gildehaus.



Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. James Theby officiating.



Private interment was in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or Masses.



The Hellebusch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store