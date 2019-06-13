Mrs. Grace Rosemary Rose, nee Jennewein, 91, Wright City, passed away at her home Sunday, June 9, 2019.



She was born May 28, 1928, in St. Louis, to Clarence and Amelia (nee Zimmerman) Jennewein.



Grace married Cleland Rose on June 18, 1946, in Valley Park. They spent 65 wonderful years together before his passing in 2011. This union was blessed with eight children. She was one of 11 children growing up so family was very important to her. Every three to four months she would host a big family turkey dinner and everyone was invited. Needless to say she loved to cook! She also loved to read her Bible and go to church. Grace enjoyed dancing and watching TV as well.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Amelia, and her daughter, Juanita Newman. She is survived by her children, Ivan Rose, Gloria McLaren (Skip), Dianna Howard (Sterling), David Rose (Fran), Bernice Stein, Vergil Rose (Janet) and Doris Newman (Donald); three generations of grandchildren; many other friends and family.



A visitation will be held Friday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral service will follow at noon, with private interment at Jefferson Barracks.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.