Or Copy this URL to Share

There will be no funeral services held for James D. Williams, 59, Villa Ridge.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Williams, Villa Ridge; one son, Kevin Williams and wife Lauren, Marthasville; one daughter, Nicki Meyer and husband Brian, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store