Jean Sue Briggs, nee Street, 84, Innsbrook, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home.



Jean was born May 5, 1935, in Eolia, to the late Fred Street and wife Margaret, nee Isensee. She was married to Albert L. Briggs Aug. 2, 1953, at Whiteside Baptist Church, Whiteside. They spent 65 wonderful years together. To this union five children were born. Jean enjoyed raising her family and being a homemaker. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Warrenton, where she participated in several of the church missions. Jean also loved to volunteer for the following organizations: The American Cancer Society, Relay For Life, Look Good -- Feel Better, Reach to Recovery, Road to Recovery and Agape Ministries. She was the founder of The Inspirations Cancer Support Group. Jean enjoyed worldwide traveling and dearly loved her family.



She is survived by her loving husband, Albert Briggs; two sons, James Briggs and William Briggs and wife Debbie; three daughters, Carolyn Phelps, Elizabeth Unger and husband Steve, and Mary Alexander and husband Greg; 12 grandchildren, Melanie Moehlmann and husband Jay, Ely Briggs, Gerrad Unger, Charlie Unger, Peter Unger, Ryan Briggs, Lauren Briggs, Daniel Alexander and wife Beth, Cara Alexander, Rachel Alexander, Sam Alexander and Margaret Alexander; four great-grandchildren, Angela, Kaylin, Johnny and Allen; one brother, Bill Street; one sister-in-law, Grace Street; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Margaret Street; two brothers, Fred Street Jr. and Richard Street; and one sister, Margie Hollacher.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1015 S. Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383.



Funeral services will begin at noon, also at the church. A luncheon for all will immediately follow the services in the fellowship hall at the church.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary