A funeral service for Katy Adams, nee Richardson, 79, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Entombment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Visitation was to be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Adams died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Robert Adams and wife Stacey, Riverview, Fla.; one daughter, Teresa Adams, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



