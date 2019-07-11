|
Malakai Izaq Michael Jordan, 1, Jonesburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
He was born Jan. 23, 2018, in St. Louis, to Kylie Herndon.
Malakai is survived by his mother, Kylie Herndon; brother, Corey Jordan; grandmother, Tracy Barton; grandfathers, Harry Moses and Paul Herndon Jr.; great-grandparents, Barbara McGee, Larry and Nancy Barton, Paul Sr. and Lois Herndon; great-great-grandmother, Marie Frye; many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandmother, Lula "Punk" Davis; great-great-grandfather, Clarence "JR" Davis; and great-uncle, Brian Trembley.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Warrenton Community Church.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., also at the church.
Lunch will be provided after the service at Missouri University Extension Center, 107 W. Walton St., Warrenton.
Memorial donations for the family may be sent by PayPal to [email protected]
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
Funeral services are being provided by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on July 11, 2019