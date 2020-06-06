I met Marilyn at Libbys retirement party and continued to see her at other affairs thru the years.
Please accept our condolences.
- 1927 - 2020 -
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with family and friends at her bedside, Marilyn Lanning, enveloped in love, died at home at age 92, to leave this life for admittance to the mystery and Elysium of God.
Born in Holstein, raised in Marthasville, and resided in the St. Louis area, Marilyn was a farm girl with a city cut and style. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ (U.C.C.), confirmed and attended St. Paul's U.C.C. in Marthasville, later Calvary U.C.C. in Overland, and finally St. John U.C.C. in Manchester. She attended Brinkman Elementary School (destroyed by flood), graduated in 1945 from Marthasville High School (now Marthasville Elementary), and Miss Hickey's Business School, located in the St. Louis area in 1946. (Hickey College closed 2018.)
Her employment was the following: Missouri Legislature for the Republican Representative of Missouri, Elroy C. Kehr; Art Metal Manufacturing 1947; Veterans Administration, 1947 to 1950; Veterans Administration Guidance Center, 1950 to 1951; Aeronautical Chart Plant (now National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency), 1954; Famous Barr in Clayton, part-time retail sales in the 1960s; Northwest County YMCA in late '60s to 1977; and retired in 1997 from Forest Hills Country Club, as membership director and secretary to board of directors.
Marilyn's household was loving and had a "come-at-able" door. No kid was unwelcome. She hosted Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations for decades and reunions at her parents' former house in Marthasville. She held Girl Scout meetings; boarded her nephew, Dan, for a summer; a student from Germany for a school year; and a close friend's daughter attending Logan University. She had a deep social network and was a "what do you need person."^ If she asked someone for help, they didn't answer with a "well maybe,"^or provide an excuse. They answered with a simple, "what do you need?"^
Her primary interest was her family. She took care of her parents in their old age and her Uncle Elmer in his last years. Each of her grandchildren had a special shopping trip on their birthday. She was on call at all times for babysitting, except when she traveled. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, genealogy and gardening. She was a patient woman who grew impatiens. Until her health declined, she picked strawberries every year. You could consider yourself special if she gave you some of her pickings as a gift. Both her cardiologist and oncologist qualified for strawberries.
She was married to Livingston "Libby" Lanning. They met while working at the Veterans Administration. She shared her sandwich with him at lunch, which led to sharing life for 66 years. He said he knew she would make an exceptional mother, but also had great legs.^
Marilyn is survived by three children, Wendy Kammer (Denny), Melissa Miller (Doug), and Byron Lanning (Leslie Sutphen); six grandchildren, Joe and Mary Clare Kammer, Emily Coleman (Ollie), Bridie Smith, Molly Strauman (Matt) and Lydia Lanning; and six great-grandchildren, Ella, Eliza, Jase, Leela, Elizabeth "Libby" and Devin.
She was wife to Livingston Lanning (deceased); sister to Hazel Eichmeyer (deceased); and daughter to Lawrence and Emily, nee Ruwe, Wessel (both deceased).
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, from 3 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, at St. Paul's U.C.C., Marthasville, beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Holstein Cemetery.
A link will be posted on the Martin Funeral Home website, https://www.martinfuneral.net to view a recording of the memorial service.
In place of flowers, send donations to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Holstein, or the Warren County Historical Society, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with family and friends at her bedside, Marilyn Lanning, enveloped in love, died at home at age 92, to leave this life for admittance to the mystery and Elysium of God.
Born in Holstein, raised in Marthasville, and resided in the St. Louis area, Marilyn was a farm girl with a city cut and style. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ (U.C.C.), confirmed and attended St. Paul's U.C.C. in Marthasville, later Calvary U.C.C. in Overland, and finally St. John U.C.C. in Manchester. She attended Brinkman Elementary School (destroyed by flood), graduated in 1945 from Marthasville High School (now Marthasville Elementary), and Miss Hickey's Business School, located in the St. Louis area in 1946. (Hickey College closed 2018.)
Her employment was the following: Missouri Legislature for the Republican Representative of Missouri, Elroy C. Kehr; Art Metal Manufacturing 1947; Veterans Administration, 1947 to 1950; Veterans Administration Guidance Center, 1950 to 1951; Aeronautical Chart Plant (now National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency), 1954; Famous Barr in Clayton, part-time retail sales in the 1960s; Northwest County YMCA in late '60s to 1977; and retired in 1997 from Forest Hills Country Club, as membership director and secretary to board of directors.
Marilyn's household was loving and had a "come-at-able" door. No kid was unwelcome. She hosted Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations for decades and reunions at her parents' former house in Marthasville. She held Girl Scout meetings; boarded her nephew, Dan, for a summer; a student from Germany for a school year; and a close friend's daughter attending Logan University. She had a deep social network and was a "what do you need person."^ If she asked someone for help, they didn't answer with a "well maybe,"^or provide an excuse. They answered with a simple, "what do you need?"^
Her primary interest was her family. She took care of her parents in their old age and her Uncle Elmer in his last years. Each of her grandchildren had a special shopping trip on their birthday. She was on call at all times for babysitting, except when she traveled. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, genealogy and gardening. She was a patient woman who grew impatiens. Until her health declined, she picked strawberries every year. You could consider yourself special if she gave you some of her pickings as a gift. Both her cardiologist and oncologist qualified for strawberries.
She was married to Livingston "Libby" Lanning. They met while working at the Veterans Administration. She shared her sandwich with him at lunch, which led to sharing life for 66 years. He said he knew she would make an exceptional mother, but also had great legs.^
Marilyn is survived by three children, Wendy Kammer (Denny), Melissa Miller (Doug), and Byron Lanning (Leslie Sutphen); six grandchildren, Joe and Mary Clare Kammer, Emily Coleman (Ollie), Bridie Smith, Molly Strauman (Matt) and Lydia Lanning; and six great-grandchildren, Ella, Eliza, Jase, Leela, Elizabeth "Libby" and Devin.
She was wife to Livingston Lanning (deceased); sister to Hazel Eichmeyer (deceased); and daughter to Lawrence and Emily, nee Ruwe, Wessel (both deceased).
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, from 3 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, at St. Paul's U.C.C., Marthasville, beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Holstein Cemetery.
A link will be posted on the Martin Funeral Home website, https://www.martinfuneral.net to view a recording of the memorial service.
In place of flowers, send donations to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Holstein, or the Warren County Historical Society, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 6, 2020.