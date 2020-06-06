May the love of friends, family and everyone who loved Aunt Marilyn bring you all through this difficult time. Ive been reminiscing over the good times Sarah and I had growing up the last couple of days with sweet Marilyn. Im so glad I got to see her about a year ago. She treated us like one of her own. Card games, ice cream in the freezer downstairs, barbies, and being there for every single first day of school. Both she and Uncle Libby hold a dear place in my heart. They are celebrating together now. Love and my prayers to you all during this grieving process and difficult time.

Kate Bland (Mislan)

Neighbor