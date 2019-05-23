Richard Allen Tucker, 70, Foristell, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home.



Richard was born Aug. 15, 1948, in St. Charles, to Raymond Allen Tucker and wife Hilda Gray, nee Allred. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Tucker, nee Helvey. The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage. Richard retired as an assembler after 30 years at Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood. He enjoyed classic cars, car shows and camping, and cherished time spent with friends and family. Richard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Tucker; son, Rich (Raquel) Tucker; daughter, Christine (Greg) Hahn; brother, Dan (Karen) Tucker; sister, Betty (Tom) Grubbs; grandson, Kyle Tucker; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation was held Friday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.