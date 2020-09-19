Robin Lee Bartley, 68, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her daughter's^home under the care of hospice. After a 9-year battle with breast cancer, she was called home and is now free of all pain and suffering.



Robin was born April 8, 1952, in Scott AFB, Ill., daughter of the late Robert Ward and wife Ruth. Robin loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She seldom went anywhere without her camera, which earned her the nickname of "Grandma Flash." Robin was a 40-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat group, Foxy Queen of Hearts. She made friends everywhere she went, whether it was Walmart, Panera or the local restaurants of her town. She will be dearly missed by all!



Robin leaves behind her beloved husband of 49 years, David Bartley Jr.; brother, Steve Ward and wife Lynne; late son, David Bartley III and his surviving wife Tanya; daughter, Laura Pfeffer and husband Greg; seven grandchildren, Josh Pfeffer and wife Brittany, Sammy Elwell and wife Amy, Demi Fink and husband Mike, Kara McCallum and husband Ryan, Aylah Ashcroft, Baylie Bartley and Rylie Bartley; 10 great-grandchildren, Dirk, Drew and Dax Pfeffer, Riley, Nova and the late Nikolai Finke, Rowan, Nayvie, Malachi and Baby M McCallum; many other relatives and friends.



A celebration of life party will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all of her family and friends at the Gray Summit Masonic Lodge, 2732 Highway 100, Gray Summit, MO 63039.





