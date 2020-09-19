1/1
Robin L. Bartley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Lee Bartley, 68, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her daughter's^home under the care of hospice. After a 9-year battle with breast cancer, she was called home and is now free of all pain and suffering.

Robin was born April 8, 1952, in Scott AFB, Ill., daughter of the late Robert Ward and wife Ruth. Robin loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She seldom went anywhere without her camera, which earned her the nickname of "Grandma Flash." Robin was a 40-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat group, Foxy Queen of Hearts. She made friends everywhere she went, whether it was Walmart, Panera or the local restaurants of her town. She will be dearly missed by all!

Robin leaves behind her beloved husband of 49 years, David Bartley Jr.; brother, Steve Ward and wife Lynne; late son, David Bartley III and his surviving wife Tanya; daughter, Laura Pfeffer and husband Greg; seven grandchildren, Josh Pfeffer and wife Brittany, Sammy Elwell and wife Amy, Demi Fink and husband Mike, Kara McCallum and husband Ryan, Aylah Ashcroft, Baylie Bartley and Rylie Bartley; 10 great-grandchildren, Dirk, Drew and Dax Pfeffer, Riley, Nova and the late Nikolai Finke, Rowan, Nayvie, Malachi and Baby M McCallum; many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life party will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all of her family and friends at the Gray Summit Masonic Lodge, 2732 Highway 100, Gray Summit, MO 63039.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Gray Summit Masonic Lodge
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved