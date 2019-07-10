Samuel L. Hardcastle, 89, Union, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Union.



On Feb. 15, 1930, he was born to the union of Samuel Hardcastle and Effie (Sanders), in Riverside, Calif. Samuel was united in marriage Aug. 25, 1972, to Doris Hartschorn, in St. Louis. Samuel was a member of the Rotary Club. He owned and operated his business, Magnetic Novelties, for 22 years.



Samuel enjoyed landscaping, yardwork, working with tractors, and doing outside activities, both in the summer and winter. Samuel was an all-around handyman. Most of all he loved his family.



He is survived by his wife, Doris Hardcastle, Union; one son, Samuel Hardcastle and wife Lark, New Mexico state; one daughter, Melody Alcorn, St. Charles; two sisters, Gloria Robison and husband Ray, California state, and Donna Douglas and husband Bob, Montana state; two grandchildren, Nicole Alcorn, St. Charles, and Brooke Fronzaglio and husband Gabriel, New Mexico state; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Effie Hardcastle; his first wife, Nellie Hardcastle; and brother-in-law, John Wooten.



Visitation was scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 3 p.m.



Interment will be held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Donations are preferred to the .



Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019