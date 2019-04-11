Thomas "Tom" Bennett Lucks, 90, Southern Warren County, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.



Tom was born to Alfred Clarence Lucks and wife Capitola Alice, nee Bennett, Sept. 28, 1928, in St. Louis. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tom was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Davis Sept. 6, 1952, in Pocahontas, Ark. They spent 66 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children, Mark, Joe and Beverly.



Tom was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Warrenton, where he served over the years as Sunday school director and deacon. He also enjoyed helping coordinate plays and banquets at church. Before moving to Warren County, Tom was a member of the Ferguson Baptist Church, where he enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball for many years.



Tom was a founding member of the Electric Anglers Bass Fishing club back in the '60s and it's still an active organization today. He also was a volunteer for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Tom enjoyed gardening and making apple butter. He also was known to have hosted a few apple butter- making parties in his home. Tom enjoyed playing cards with his friends, especially pinochle. He also thoroughly enjoyed baking with his grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley; three children, Mark Lucks and wife Kim, Joe Lucks and wife Sandy, and Beverly Lemon and husband Tom; seven grandchildren, Tyler Lucks and wife Amy, Kelsey Pitts and husband Boczak, Chad Lucks and wife Denise, Heather Lemon, Mackenzie Lucks, Matthew Handlang and wife Kim, and Michelle Hachman and husband Wade; 10 great-grandchildren, Mickey, Trey, Rex, Gia, Anika, Boczak, Remington, Grant, Claire and Adam; one brother, Bill Lucks and wife Laura; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Capitola; and two brothers, Alfred Lucks Jr., Robert Lucks and wife Jean.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



The funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church, Warrenton.



A private burial, with military honors, will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Memorial donations are preferred to the Marine Corps League DET 1393, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2019