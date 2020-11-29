Audrey (Murray) Sanelli, 86, of West Hartford, Conn., beloved wife of Luigi Gabriel Sanelli, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Hartford, Conn., daughter of the late Daniel Joseph and Natalia Frances (Felitsky) Murray and had lived in Old Lyme, Conn., and Englewood, Fla., for many years prior to moving to West Hartford, Conn. Mrs. Sanelli was a Teachers Aid for East Granby Public Schools for many years prior to her retirement. She was a sacrosanct of Christ the King Church in Old Lyme, Conn., a member of the Duck River Garden Club, East Granby Ladies Guild, and a charter member of the East Granby co-operative Kindergarten. Audrey enjoyed gardening, spending time at the beach, travel, entertaining and basket making.
In addition to her husband of 41 years, she is survived her children, Blake Brousseau and wife Linda of Joshua Tree, Calif., Rand Brousseau and wife Jean of Englewood, Calif., and Meghan Mahan of Simsbury, Conn.; her stepdaughters, Virginia Sanelli, Lou Ann Dinolfo and Mary Lou Sanelli and grandchildren, Layla Hobbs, Sean Brousseau, Craig Brousseau, Kevin Mahan and Matthew Brousseau. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel J. Murray, II.
A graveside service was held at the Duck River Cemetery, 3 Bittersweet Lane in Old Lyme, Conn. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, Conn., is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Audrey's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.
"A pretty maid, a live wire, the kind of which we never tire."