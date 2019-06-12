Donna Marie Trombley



May 17, 1945 to May 15, 2019



Donna Marie Trombley passed away at her home in Port Charlotte, FL on May 15th, 2019 after a very courageous battle with lymphoma. Donna was born in Fulton, NY on May 17th, 1945. She was surrounded by her family as she departed this world and received her angel wings.



Donna was a wonderful, loving, caring woman full of life who was loved by everyone that had the pleasure to meet her. Donna shared her life, full of adventures, with her husband Ronald Trombley for over 56 years; and was a baker of pies like no other. Donna was a fun-loving Sister and Aunt to all her nieces and nephews.



Donna was a devoted mother to her 3 children, Treffley (Laura) Trombley, Tammy (Mark) Linton, and Todd (Megan) Trombley, whom she said, were her best accomplishments. To Donna family was everything. Donna's 8 grandchildren were her pride and joy. Tony, Nicole, Justin, Riley, Treffley, Heather, Zachary and Tanner. Time spent at Grandma's house was very special for her grandchildren. From making Christmas cookies, to a Halloween party where she tried reaching Dr. Seuss in a seance, and special trips to Disney and Deadwood South Dakota. Her grandchildren will cherish all their special moments with her. Donna was blessed with 3 great grandchildren, (Alton, Monroe and Baby T) at the time of her passing, 2 of them had yet to meet her but we know she will be watching over them.



There will be a celebration of her life on June 30th, 2019 at Waneka Lake Park in Lafayette CO from 1-4pm.



Donna would not want us to mourn her death but celebrate the amazing person she was and the life she lived. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, Taos, NM, or to . Read More Listen to Obituary