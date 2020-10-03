Eleanor "Mike" Gold, age 98, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Mike was born on July 25, 1922, in Berwick, Pa., the daughter of the late Verncel and Margaret Linaberry.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, David H. Gold and two brothers and one sister.



She is survived by one daughter and four sons, 15 grandchildren, two of which preceded her in death, 15 great grandchildren, one of which preceded her in death, seven great-great grandchildren.



She was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda. She was a life member of the Elkettes and Elkette of the Year at Elks Lodge #2606 in the year 2000.



The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda, Fla. The family will receive friends at the Park at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store