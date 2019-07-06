Eugene E. Frank passed into eternal life on June 26, 2019 at Solaris HealthCare-Charlotte Harbor. His loving wife was by his side.



Eugene was born on June 20, 1928 to Eugene and Frances (Sheehan) Frank in Poughkeepsie, NY. For most of his life, Gene lived in and around Poughkeepsie. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. He received his BA in English literature from Fordham University and his Master's Degree in education administration from Columbia University. In 2010, he moved full-time to North Port, FL.



After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, Eugene returned to New York. He completed his graduate education and taught English for a year in Saratoga Springs, NY. He then came back to the Poughkeepsie area and began a long career teaching English at Arlington High School. At different times he served as Assistant Principal and Coordinator of the English Department. His great interest in sports was evident in his years as tennis coach, active volunteer with the Arlington Relays, scorekeeper at basketball games, and linesman at football games. He was also an active member of the Arlington Teachers' Association where he served terms as President, Chief Negotiator, and trustee of the Arlington Welfare Trust.



Gene was also active in the community. He was a long time member of the YMCA and later, All Sport, Poughkeepsie where he enjoyed playing racquetball. He served on the Board of Directors of the United Way and the YMCA. In addition, he was a participant in the Jewish Community Center. He was also a parishioner at Regina Coeli and later, Saint Peter's, both in Hyde Park, NY. After moving to North Port, FL, he joined San Pedro Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife, the former Sue-Ann Kime, whom he married on July 24, 2004 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by three daughters: Sheila Williams (Edward) of Pleasant Valley, NY, Sally Frank of Poughkeepsie, and Laura Wenzel (Craig) of Marlboro, NY; two granddaughters: Emily and Alison Wenzel of Marlboro, NY; and a stepson: Kevin Kime of Rockville, MD.



The Family wishes to thank the staff of Solaris for the loving care that Gene received.



A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 AM at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Chapel, 342 South Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Education Foundation - Scholarship Fund, 144 Todd Hill Rd, Lagrangeville, NY 12540 or to a . To leave a special condolence or to share a memory of Gene, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com