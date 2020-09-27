1/1
Jim (James Nathan) Sluzewski
1979 - 2020
Jim (James Nathan) Sluzewski passed away on July 24, 2020; he was born on April 10, 1979, in Crown Point, Indiana. Jim shared his time between Denver, CO, and Punta Gorda. Preceded in death by his brother, Rick; maternal grandparents Grace and Leonard Richardson and paternal grandparents Cecelia and Dr. Richard Sluzewski; and aunt, Sharon Richardson. He is survived by his parents, Joyce and Rick (Dr. Richard) Sluzewski of Punta Gorda; aunts, uncles, and cousins in Indiana, Illinois, and Louisiana; and many friends in Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Southern California, Baha California, Mexico, and Connecticut.

Jim earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Technical Writing with a minor in Business Management from Metropolitan State University, Denver. In October 2019, he earned a certificate in Massage Therapy from Cortiva Institute, Pompano Beach, FL.

Jim was an accomplished practitioner of Brazilian Jujitsu having earned the rank of purple belt. He completed very successfully in multiple tournaments in Florida, Colorado and Las Vegas. In 2014, he won 1st place in the all Colorado championships. Jim enjoyed fishing, especially for sharks in Florida, Chicago Cubs baseball, and the sport of MMA fighting as a spectator. He loved to travel, live in and experience different places, customs, and foods, get to know people, and most importantly make friendships. He was a kind and helpful human being, loved hiking, animals, the natural beauty of our world, and experiencing something/anything new.

He is greatly missed by his Mom and Dad and the many great friends he had throughout his world. In keeping with his wishes, Jim was an organ donor.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Jim, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
