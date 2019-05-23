Resources More Obituaries for John Burwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Dawson Burwell

Jack Burwell, 79, of Punta Gorda Isles, passed away on May 11, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, FL.



Jack was born on March 14, 1940 in Grand Rapids, MI to Charles and Olive Burwell. The family relocated to Cohasset, MA and then to South Freeport, ME. After Jack's mother passed, Charles married Frances and created a blended family of four young boys - Don, Herb, Jack and Brian. Jack graduated from Deering High School, Bridgeton Academy and Bryant College. Jack and Marilyn were married in 1965. He and Marilyn moved to San Francisco and returned to Maine two years later where Jack and his father started Burwell & Burwell Insurance Agency, specializing in life insurance and employee benefits.



Jack was an accomplished business owner and successful competitive sailor. He retired in 1996, as a life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. He had salt water in his veins and his heart beat on the ocean. Jack began sailboat racing at a young age and was a championship Lighting class and J-Boat sailor. When he retired from competitive sailing, he and Marilyn started cruising on sailboats and then gradually increased their comfort levels on to power boats. Summers were spent cruising the Maine Coast and winters up and down the West Coast of Florida, with several trips to the Keys. Jack was a member of the Isles Yacht Club, past commodore of the Harraseeket Yacht Club in South Freeport, ME and was a member of the executive committee of the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs, serving as Commodore in 2016 to 2017. Jack was one of the founders of the Suncoast Model Sailing Club as well, and was proud to see it's participation skyrocket over the past decades.



Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn, son Charlie, his wife Nery, and their son, Sebastien Burwell of Hood River, OR, daughter Meredith and her husband Craig Oestreicher of Freeport, ME. He is also survived by two of his brothers, Herb Burwell of Charleston, SC and Brian Burwell of Freeport, ME.



Jack radiated positivity and courage and it was hard to be in a bad mood when you were in his presence. He will be remembered as an inspiration to many.



Receptions to celebrate Jack's life will be held in both Florida and Maine this summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's honor to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238 and/or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.