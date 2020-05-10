Richard Allen McGraw, 74, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Richard was born April 1, 1946, in Madison, Wis., to the late Ralph and Margaret McGraw. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1975 with his parents.
Richard was a member of the Edgewater United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte and served for many years in the Civil Air Patrol.
He is survived by his loving family, two brothers, Ronald (Sue) McGraw of Barhamsville, Va., and Terry (Cherie) McGraw of Baraboo, Wis.; and a very close friend and neighbor, Gary Damon of Port Charlotte.
Donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.
www.awlshelter.org/general-donation/
Private inurnment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.