Ruth Erika Beaugrand 83 of North Port, Florida passed away April 27, 2019. She was born October 20, 1935 in Germany.



Ruth passed in peace after a stroke. She was with her son Wolfi who read Dieters Journals to her in her last days, remembering her amazing life with her husband and two boys. Ruth was a caring mother, energetic grandmother and loving wife.



We would like to remember the good old days and would be happy if you could bring a special picture to share with her family and friends of Ruth Erika Beaugrand. We would like to invite everyone who knew Ruth for a celebration of life on Sunday May 26 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Avenue, Englewood, Florida 34223 at 4:00 p.m. for a cook out followed by the ceremony at 5:30 p.m.



Please share this information with anyone who knew Ruth. Everyone is welcome.



Please contact Anny Ruby about what you can bring for food, and also RSVP to 941-243-0505.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.