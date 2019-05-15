Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Indian Mound Park
210 Winson Avenue
Englewood, FL
View Map
Ruth Erika Beaugrand Obituary
Ruth Erika Beaugrand 83 of North Port, Florida passed away April 27, 2019. She was born October 20, 1935 in Germany.

Ruth passed in peace after a stroke. She was with her son Wolfi who read Dieters Journals to her in her last days, remembering her amazing life with her husband and two boys. Ruth was a caring mother, energetic grandmother and loving wife.

We would like to remember the good old days and would be happy if you could bring a special picture to share with her family and friends of Ruth Erika Beaugrand. We would like to invite everyone who knew Ruth for a celebration of life on Sunday May 26 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Avenue, Englewood, Florida 34223 at 4:00 p.m. for a cook out followed by the ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Please share this information with anyone who knew Ruth. Everyone is welcome.

Please contact Anny Ruby about what you can bring for food, and also RSVP to 941-243-0505.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
