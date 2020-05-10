Vanda Wright, 77, died peacefully at home April 17, 2020, with her husband Jake and her best friend Sister Mary Kathleen at her side. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, schooled in a convent school in Ipswich, and loved the Irish. She was a lifeguard at Harbor Heights pool, first mate, mastergardner and Charlotte County paramedic for over twenty years. Vanda was a bright spirit who loved garage sales and traveling. She always had a big laugh for Kevin's jokes at the pub. She had short term memory loss from a stroke in 2005, but always looked at the bright side of not knowing what day it was or how old she was. She was much beloved by family and friends and her second family at Charlotte County Fire and EMS. Survivors include her two sons, Leigh and Rick Whitten and daughter Roni and son-in-law David Gephart, her grandchildren Steve, Justin, Cooper, and Kelsey and granddaughter Kadence. A memorial service will be held when the virus is over and we can all hug each other again.



