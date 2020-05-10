Vanda Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanda Wright, 77, died peacefully at home April 17, 2020, with her husband Jake and her best friend Sister Mary Kathleen at her side. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, schooled in a convent school in Ipswich, and loved the Irish. She was a lifeguard at Harbor Heights pool, first mate, mastergardner and Charlotte County paramedic for over twenty years. Vanda was a bright spirit who loved garage sales and traveling. She always had a big laugh for Kevin's jokes at the pub. She had short term memory loss from a stroke in 2005, but always looked at the bright side of not knowing what day it was or how old she was. She was much beloved by family and friends and her second family at Charlotte County Fire and EMS. Survivors include her two sons, Leigh and Rick Whitten and daughter Roni and son-in-law David Gephart, her grandchildren Steve, Justin, Cooper, and Kelsey and granddaughter Kadence. A memorial service will be held when the virus is over and we can all hug each other again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved