William (Bill) Earl Gifford, Jr., 95 years



William Earl Gifford, Jr., passed this May 5th, 2020, peacefully with family at his side at his residence in Englewood, Fla. The son of William Earl Gifford, Sr. and Myrtle Cadman Gifford in Munhall, Pa. Bill graduated from Munhall High School in 1942 and immediately joined the Army Air Corp where he became a pilot. He was assigned in 1943 to the Air Trans Command and stationed in the China, Burma, India Theater flying supplies to the troops. Upon returning from the war he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Faye Hill, who survives after more than 74 years together. After attending University of Pittsburg Bill followed his father working for US Steel. He worked in both Pittsburg and Joliet, Ill., where he was named that plant's first and longest tenured Director of Safety. Retiring in 1978, Bill moved to Northern Virginia where he and Faye spent most of their retirement before moving to Florida in 2012.



Bill is survived by his wife, Faye, his Daughter Debra (Scott) Reynolds, Son Gregory (Kim) Gifford, grandchildren Stephanie (Tyler) Qualio, Britton (Katie) Reynolds, Paige (Ryan) Kane, Ryan Gifford, and Spenser Gifford, step-grandchildren Megan LeSavage and Mandi LeSavage, and great-grandchildren Chase Qualio, Mackenzie Qualio, Sadie Kane, Reagan Kane, Mayla Kane, and Cooper Reynolds.



Also survived by his nephew Kevin (Brenda) James and grand nieces and nephew Kaitlyn James (Michael) Alsop, Emily (Joe) Malizia, and Cory (Morgan) James. Preceded by his parents, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Doris and Howard James, and great-granddaughter Kia Qualio.



Bill was a 32nd degree Mason and a Member of The Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood.



Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Charity of your choosing. The Family would also like to thank the Professionals and dedicated staff at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, Englewood, Fla.



