Bernard "Barry" Joseph Clement, Jr., 65, was born on July 31, 1954 in Erie, Pa., and passed away on July 10, 2020 in Pensacola, Fla.
Barry and the love of his life, Vanessa Kenney Clement, celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in February 2020.
Barry grew up in Erie, the son of Norma Jean and Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Clement, Sr. Barry remained an ardent Pittsburgh Steelers fan. As a young father to Christopher, Heather (now Curry) and Jennifer (now Wahlbeck), Barry worked in manufacturing and joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served for two years. In the mid 80s, with a thousand dollars in his wallet and a suitcase on each arm, Barry headed west to California to build a new life for himself. When he landed, he worked in manufacturing, ultimately with Valentech as a materials director.
Barry's health issues began in the 1990s, when he was diagnosed with kidney disease and underwent his first of three kidney transplants; his first donor was Vanessa and the couple were featured in "The National Enquirer" because of the unique compatibility that characterized their relationship. After the second transplant, Barry retired so he could focus on his health.
Vanessa and Barry moved back to Erie in 1999 to be closer to family, including Barry's son, who had become an Erie police officer and is now a detective. In 2012, Vanessa and Barry moved to Pensacola for a career opportunity for Vanessa and to be closer to Barry's daughters, Heather and Jennifer. Heather, a real estate agent, lives in Destin with her firefighter husband, JR, and their toddler, Everleigh; Barry cherished visits with Heather and her daughters Lyric and Everleigh. Jennifer lives in Clearwater with her husband Carl and their three girls, Abby, Faith and Grace, all of whom Barry adored.
After ongoing health issues primarily related to kidney disease and exacerbated by injuries like falling and breaking five ribs while ice fishing on Lake Erie, Barry's health began to seriously decline at the end of 2019. Barry passed away peacefully while napping with Vanessa on a quiet Friday afternoon. He died how he lived: handsomely and elegantly, surrounded in spirit by his many loved ones who will miss him deeply and will remember him always.
In addition to his wife Vanessa and her family, who treasured Barry as another brother and son, Barry leaves behind seven grandchildren and three children, Christopher Clement (Jennifer) of Erie, Heather Curry (Shawn "J.R.") of Destin, Fla. and Jennifer Wahlbeck (Carl) of Clearwater, Fla.; four sisters, Debra Morrow (Greg), Yvonne May (Mark) and Yvette Lombardi (Mike), all of Erie, and Darlene Chojnacki (Ray) of Girard, Pa.; and two brothers, Ben Clement (Cindy) of Erie and Mark Clement (Nora) of Liverpool ,N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Norma Jean Clement; his sister, Denise Clement; and his niece, Kayla Ferrare and special Aunt Lillian Strand.
Private services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with visitation from 4 p.m. EST until the time of service at 5 p.m. EST at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, Calif., where Barry will be laid to rest. The visitation and funeral service will be live-streamed. Please contact Vanessa's sister, Nora Kenney-Whitley at NoraLKenney@gmail.com for details. View the on-line obituary for California at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/corona-del-mar-ca/bernard-clement-9259917
.
Private local arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. Memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/barry039s-funeral-expenses
.
View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.