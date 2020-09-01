1/1
Daniel M. Gaston
1966 - 2020
Daniel M. Gaston, age 54, of North East, lost his courageous battle with cancer and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1966, the son of Hazel (Brown) Gaston of North East and the late S. Jay Gaston.

He graduated Wattsburg High School, Penn State University and Gannon College, and later graduated from Westmoreland Community College for Culinary Arts. Dan was formerly employed by Olive Garden and Chi-Chi's Restaurant where he met the love of his life, Lori.

He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Kevin and Ronald Gaston.

Dan is survived by his wife Lori (Smock) Gaston; daughter, Kelsey Foerschner (Colin) of North East; and brothers, Rev. Dr. David Gaston (Pamela) of Edinboro and Gregg Gaston (Deborah) of North East.

He was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed snorkeling in the Florida Keys and in his pool.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
