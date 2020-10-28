Debra Ann (Vella) Mennecke, 66, of North East, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on September 7, 1954, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Salvatore L. and Janet Ann (Rizzo) Vella.
Debra graduated North East High School in 1972 and Peru State College where she obtained a Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology and Sociology and obtained Master's credits in Christian Counseling.
She was employed by GECAC for 35 years, climbing the corporate ladder from her initial entry level position to Divisional Director. Throughout Debra's professional career she received the Benjamin Harrison Scholarship award and the Paul Cutri Award for volunteerism. She was also a member of the Calvary Christian Center (C-3) where she was a youth leader and a Sunday school teacher. Debi was a prayer warrior to the fullest extent...for people she loved and for the people she didn't personally know.
Debi loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Food Network, Bobby Flay, QVC and HSN, Dachshunds, As Seen on TV, and Honda vehicles.
She always shared her love of God and her faith with every person she met, living her life by the verse;
- Romans 1:16 - For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.
When she was in her 20s she began her relationship with the Lord, and loved Him every day of her life! Debi was extremely giving, kind, and thoughtful! She loved her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She always had licorice, dollars, and hugs to dole out whenever they would visit. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
Debra is survived by her brother, Salvatore M. Vella (Tammy) of North East; sister, Gina M. Piazza of North East; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Officiating the service is Pastor Greg Majchrzak. Memorials may be made to Calvary Christian Center, 1061 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, Pa., or GECAC, 18 W 9th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.