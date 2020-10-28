I was very saddened to read about Debi's passing. I was her secretary for a few years when I worked in the Aging Department. Debi was the Assistant Division Manager, and I enjoyed working for her. We had very many personal talks and she was always willing to take the time to listen to me and give me advice if I asked for it. My heart goes out to her family, as I am sure she will be greatly missed greatly. Rest in Peace dear Debi.



Lois Bruno

Lois Bruno

Coworker