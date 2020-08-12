1/2
Donta D. Carson Sr.
1986 - 2020
Donta D. Carson, Sr., age 34, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on August 3, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1986, to Demetria E. Carson and the late Keith R. Cattledge, Sr.

Donta worked miscellaneous warehouse jobs. He was an avid Chicago Bulls and Green Bay Packers fan. He was unique in his fashion and enjoyed fishing, music, spending time with family and friends, and most importantly being a father to his children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Cattledge, Sr.; grandfathers, Lawrence Brothers and Clarence Cattledge; great-grandmother, Willie Belle Carson; and many aunts and uncles.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his seven children, Heaven, Donta, Jr., Elyjah, Kaedyn, Darren, Jovonni, and Arianna Carson; four sisters, Desaray Pacley (Melquon), DaShara Carson, Penny Faith, and Keisha Cattledge; three brothers, Daryl Carson, Antwan Pulliam, and Keith Cattledge, Jr.; grandmothers, Dorothy Cattledge, Bonnie Carson, Doris Roberts, and Ruthie Brothers; two uncles, Trent and Derrick Carson; fiancée, Stacy Postlethwait, all of Erie; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie, PA 16503, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow with Rev. Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
