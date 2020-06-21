Douglas Doug M. Preston
1963 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" M. Preston, age 56, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 3, 1963, the son of Carol Price Preston Caldwell (Keith) of Erie and the late Leroy M. Preston.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, and building things/home improvements.

He is survived by his wife Patricia A. Tauber Preston, one brother Brian Preston (Mally) of McKean, two daughters; Rebecca and Stephanie, one son Dylan, two granddaughters; Paisley and Aria all of Fla., two stepdaughters; Sara Hinkle of Lake City, Vicky Czarnecki (Tom) of McKean, one stepgranddaughter Emma Czarnecki, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best friend, Skeeter, his dog.

Private arrangements will be handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for ur loss prayers r with u and ur family
amanda johnson
Friend
