Douglas "Doug" M. Preston, age 56, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 3, 1963, the son of Carol Price Preston Caldwell (Keith) of Erie and the late Leroy M. Preston.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, and building things/home improvements.
He is survived by his wife Patricia A. Tauber Preston, one brother Brian Preston (Mally) of McKean, two daughters; Rebecca and Stephanie, one son Dylan, two granddaughters; Paisley and Aria all of Fla., two stepdaughters; Sara Hinkle of Lake City, Vicky Czarnecki (Tom) of McKean, one stepgranddaughter Emma Czarnecki, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best friend, Skeeter, his dog.
Private arrangements will be handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.