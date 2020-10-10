1/1
James E. Humphreys
James Edward ("Jim") Humphreys, age 80, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds, Mass., several weeks after contracting COVID-19. He resided in Northampton, Mass. He was born in Erie, Pa., son of the late Willard and Elizabeth "Libby" Humphreys.

Jim was gay, and never married.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Kay Humphreys, and her partner Susan Pomeroy of Richmond, Calif. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Virginia Humphreys (Worcester, Vt.), and nephews and nieces, David Humphreys (Olympia, Wash.), Lester Humphreys, Jr. (Brattleboro, Vt.), Jane Humphreys (Toronto, Canada), and Rebecca Leland (Nyack, N.Y.), along with several great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be much missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two older brothers, Lester Jay Humphreys, Sr. and Willard Charles Humphreys, Jr. and wife, Sally Humphreys, and his nephews, Willard Humphreys, III and Thomas Humphreys.

Jim graduated from Oberlin College and received a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Yale University. He taught in the Mathematics and Statistics Department at UMass Amherst for 30 years, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2003. He authored several books relating to his specialty, Lie algebra.

Jim loved to listen to classical music, particularly baroque. He was a longtime supporter of VictoryFund, GLAD, LambdaLegal and the ACLU LGBT and HIV Project.

Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to any of the above organizations.

