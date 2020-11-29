Joseph A. DeMarall, Jr., age 92, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.
He was born in Erie on April 24, 1928, a son of the late Joseph A. and Hazel Johnson DeMarall, Sr.
Joe graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1946.
He worked for Lake Erie Electric for over 35 years, retiring as a draftsman in 1990. He also worked for Pellam Electric and was an assessor for the Erie County Reassessment Office.
Joe enjoyed reading mysteries, doing jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles; being outdoors and landscaping his property. He bowled at Greengarden Lanes for Seaway Electric for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Hazel M. Laird DeMarall, a grandson, Stephen Shatto and a granddaughter, Rachel DeMarall.
Joe is survived by two daughters, Diana M. Shatto and her husband Johnny and Denise R. Snyder and her husband, Chris, all of Erie; three sons, Daniel A. DeMarall and his wife Margaret of Ocean Pines, Md., David W. DeMarall and his wife Pauline and Douglas M. DeMarall, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Kristen Murosky and husband Tim, Nicole Geary and husband Sean, Sarah Shatto, Jonathan DeMarall and wife Ali, Jeremy Shatto and wife Gretchen, Zachariah Snyder and Micah Snyder, all of Erie as well as eight great-grandchildren, Isabella Shatto, Inara and Quinn Murosky, Kathleen Snyder, Noah and Landon DeMarall, Cody Shatto and Joseph Snyder..
The Funeral and Inurnment Services are private and under the care of the Scott Funeral Home. Both services will be live streamed for public viewing on Saturday, December 5, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. Mr. Rick Evans, Elder from Grandview Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will speak. Inurnment will take place in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Greater PA Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
.
.