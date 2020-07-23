Lewis Orton, age 85, of North East, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 21, 1935 in Erie, Pa. the son of the late Howard and Louise (Luke) Orton.
Lewis graduated from North East High School and later served his country in the United States Army Reserves. A lifelong farmer, Lewis was the owner and operator of Orton's Fruit Farm & Market in North East for several years, where he considered all of his employees as close friends. He was a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in North East. Family was everything to Lewis; his faith, love, and strength was like no other and can never be replaced. His family will miss his stories from past to present, and his sense of humor that could make everyone laugh will never be forgotten. He was someone who always generously gave more than he had, and was a true friend to all in need. He was a life teacher of values and the important things in life. He was his family's rock through all the hard times, and his words of encouragement always kept his family going. As Lewis said, "always remember to keep looking up, never get old, and know that you're appreciated". He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elaine (Goodenow) Orton; and a daughter, Marilyn (Triana) Fenno (Dan).
Lewis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn (Prichard) Orton, whom he married November 8, 1975; children, Melody Bloomquist (Rod), Malinda Clark (Mark), Matthew Orton (Cheryl), Margo Leamer (Rex), Michael Orton, Maria Orton Fatana (Emmanuel), Mark Orton (Melissa), and Megan Orton Clingerman (Steven); a sister, Hazel Kirschner, 20 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and two friends whom he considered brothers, Juan Cruz and Ron Riser.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 10942 Sidehill Rd., North East.
The family would like to thank the North East Community Nurses for their care, compassion and professionalism throughout Lewis's illness.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Memorials may be made to Community Nurses of North East, 7 Park St., North East or Immanuel United Methodist Church, 22 E Division St., North East, or a charity of one's choice
