Michael Shawn Devine, age 52, of Greene Township, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born in Erie, son of Henry J., Jr. and Kolbrun W. Gudmundsdottir Devine of Greene Township.
Michael was preceded in death by an infant brother, Henry J. Devine III; his paternal grandparents, Henry J., Sr. and Beatrice Devine; his maternal grandparents, Gudmundur Gudjonson and Bjorg Waage Gudmundsdottir and his mother-in-law, Judy Rizzo Zipp.
In addition to his parents, Michael is lovingly survived by his wife of 24 years, Joy A. Zipp Devine; his two daughters, Michaela A. and Alayna J. Devine; his little buddy, best friend and only grandchild, Theo Devine; one brother, Mark T. Devine (Michelle); one sister, Kathleen M. Kowalski (John) and his father-in-law, John Zipp. He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was conducted at the convenience of the family. Michael was laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the "Grampie's College Fund for Theo", c/o 5151 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510 or a tree be planted in Michael's memory. To arrange a memorial tree planting, please visit www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
